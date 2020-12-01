Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN urges help for virus-stranded ship crews

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Seafarers should be classified as "key workers", UN nations urged Tuesday, with the hope that could help clear a way home for some 400,000 of them stuck at sea due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A resolution adopted by 193 nations "urges member states to designate seafarers and other marine personnel as key workers."

It calls on governments to allow "stranded seafarers to be repatriated and others to join ships" under safe Covid-19 protocols.

The International Chamber of Shipping, based in London and representing 80 percent of the merchant fleet, welcomed the resolution.

"This is a significant step in recognizing the crucial role that 2,000,000 sailors play in transporting food, medicine, energy supplies and other essential raw materials across the globe amidst the height of a global pandemic," it said in a statement.

The maritime industry also hopes the qualification will allow seafarers to be among priority groups to benefit from future vaccines against the virus.

In June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned over the situation of seafarers stranded without the possibility of being relieved because of travel restrictions imposed by dozens of countries fearing infections.

Sea transport represents more than 80 percent of trade and is crucial for the transport of drugs, food and critical supplies in the fight against the pandemic, he said at the time.

More about Un, Health, Virus, Labour
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US scientists developing nasal spray to prevent Covid-19
Trees bulldozed to make way for refugee shelters in Sudan
Photos and flags: Azerbaijani soldiers tour retaken district
UN pleads with Ethiopia for refugee access as food runs out
Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico has collapsed
Sweden mother 'kept son locked up for decades'
Baby among five killed as car runs down shoppers in Germany
Eric Braeden talks 'The Young and The Restless', 12,000 episodes Special
Members worry EU will bend as Brexit talks run out of road
Mystery still shrouds Covid-19 origin