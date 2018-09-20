Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN Syria war crimes body to open two cases this year

Listen | Print
By AFP     48 mins ago in World

The UN judge responsible for preparing war crimes charges against individuals over the Syrian conflict said Thursday her office plans to open at least two cases by year's end.

Catherine Marchi-Uhel, a French national, heads the body known as the "International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism," which is tasked with bringing those responsible for the most serious crimes in Syria to justice.

"We expect to open two or more specific investigative case files before the end of this year," Marchi-Uhel told reporters in Geneva, without providing details.

Mutiple other UN-backed probes have found evidence of major international crimes by government forces and rebels in the seven-year conflict.

But those inquiries have not attributed legal responsibility to individual leaders or commanders.

In building her cases, Marchi-Uhel said she will focus in part on crimes representative of the widespread violations committed during the conflict as well as acts that had a large impact on the broader war.

She also highlighted that she will focus on all parties to the complex conflict.

Marchi-Uhel described her office as a "quasi-prosecutor" which will be looking to share files with regional and national courts, in addition to the International Criminal Court in the Hague.

Her office is currently working on requests for cooperation from seven different jurisdictions, she said.

The French judge is a veteran of international tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Cambodia.

The Syrian conflict has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions.

More about Syria, Conflict, Un, Investigation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Egypt's ancient temples rescued from the Nile 50 years ago
France's Le Pen ordered to undergo psychiatric tests over IS tweets
Review: Imagine Dragons release brilliant lyric video for 'Zero' Special
James Bond carmaker Aston Martin targets £5.1 bn IPO
Ghost properties: cruel legacy of Venezuela's migration crisis
Clare Dunn talks new country single 'More' and The Rolling Stones Special
US pressuring German firms 'daily' over Iran sanctions
Op-Ed: Farmers lose 'right to repair' their John Deere equipment
Review: Sarah McLachlan builds a beautiful mystery at The Paramount Special
Giving birth in Afghanistan: inside MSF's 'baby factory'