Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN sees 70% chance of El Nino event this year

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

An El Nino event that could disrupt global weather is likely by the end of what has already been a hot year, the UN said Monday.

The World Meteorological Organisation forecast "a 70 percent chance of an El Nino developing by the end of this year," a WMO statement said.

El Nino is triggered by periodic warming in the eastern Pacific Ocean which can trigger drought in some regions, heavy rain in others.

“WMO does not expect the anticipated El Nino to be as powerful as the 2015-2016 event, but it will still have considerable impacts," the statement said.

The organisation sees increased odds of higher surface temperatures in most of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Africa and along much of South America's coastline.

Interior parts of South America, Greenland, many south Pacific islands and some in the Caribbean were identified as possible exceptions.

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas noted that 2018 "is on track to be one of the warmest on record,” after especially high temperatures in July and August across several parts of the world.

More about Un, Meteorology, Weather, Climate
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Hurricane Florence gaining strength as it heads toward US coast
Big investment in cryptocurrency startup Altcoin.io
Japan's 'Twitter killer' charged with nine counts of murder
Pulling water from air using technology and traditional methods
Ripple's drop to under thirty cents may attract buyers
UN rights chief agrees to meet Venezuela foreign minister
Essential Science: Machine learning predicts metabolism
Driver-less shuttle bus tests autonomous technology in Calgary
Russia prepares for biggest war games in its history
Lisa Polizzi wins 2018 Josie Music Award for 'Female Rising Star' Special