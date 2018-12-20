The UN Security Council is expected to vote on Friday on sending observers to war-torn Yemen and endorsing the results of recent peace talks in Sweden, according to diplomats.

Britain's draft text was subject to a week of particularly tough negotiations, with Russia threatening to use its veto if a mention of Iran supporting Huthi rebel attacks -- imposed by the United States -- was not removed.

In the final version to be voted upon, the phrasing "further condemning the supply, from Iran and others actors" became "from whatever source."

The UN-brokered peace negotiations last week saw Yemen's warring parties agree to a ceasefire and the withdrawal of fighters in the port city of Hodeida, a key gateway for aid and food imports.