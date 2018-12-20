Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN Security Council to vote on sending observers to Yemen

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on Friday on sending observers to war-torn Yemen and endorsing the results of recent peace talks in Sweden, according to diplomats.

Britain's draft text was subject to a week of particularly tough negotiations, with Russia threatening to use its veto if a mention of Iran supporting Huthi rebel attacks -- imposed by the United States -- was not removed.

In the final version to be voted upon, the phrasing "further condemning the supply, from Iran and others actors" became "from whatever source."

The UN-brokered peace negotiations last week saw Yemen's warring parties agree to a ceasefire and the withdrawal of fighters in the port city of Hodeida, a key gateway for aid and food imports.

More about Un, Yemen, Diplomacy, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Australia recognises west Jerusalem as capital of Israel
Protesters, police clash in Hungary for third straight night
Review: Andrea Bocelli spectacular at Madison Square Garden in New York Special
Russian planes go home after controversial Venezuela wargames
Business worries for France ahead of new 'yellow vest' protests
French luxury dynasty in court battle over 'Mona Lisa' of Ferraris
Scientists create bee vaccine to fight off 'insect apocalypse'
Wireless controlled ingestible capsule created
Ghosn family removes items from jailed auto exec's Rio apartment
Slain Rio councilwoman killed by militia behind favela land grabs: official