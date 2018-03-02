Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN rights council to hold urgent session on Syria's E. Ghouta

Listen | Print
By AFP     7 hours ago in World

The United Nations Human Rights Council has agreed to hold an emergency session Friday on the crisis in Syria's besieged rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta, following a British request.

The "urgent debate" on a resolution proposed by Britain is scheduled to open at 3pm (1400 GMT), a spokesman for the Geneva-based council, Rolando Gomez, said in a statement.

The British draft reiterates calls for immediate humanitarian access to Eastern Ghouta, where a controversial truce unilaterally declared by Damascus-ally Russia has failed to produce a breakthrough.

The draft resolution also calls on war crimes investigators from the UN-backed Commission of Inquiry for Syria to conduct an investigation into alleged atrocities in the area.

Russia does not currently hold a seat on the rights council -- which has 47 members rotating on three-year terms -- but it could muster its allies to push back against the British proposal.

The British draft also calls for the full and immediate implementation of Security Council resolution passed last weekend which foresees a 30-day ceasefire across Syria that has so far not been put into effect.

More about Syria, Conflict, Un, Rights
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Dozens dead or injured in attacks on Burkina military HQ, French embassy
Shivering Europe hopes for weekend respite as deep freeze persists
Trump says 'trade wars are good and easy to win'
Review: Jeff Coffey shines on liberating new single 'Got to Get Away' Special
Italian election campaign enters home straight
1.5 million penguins discovered on remote Antarctic islands
Equifax admits data breach impacted 2.4m more people
Hotel hunting: mission impossible in tribal Iraq
Turkey detains two Greek border patrol soldiers
Mr. Pec-Tacular talks new music video for 'The Girl Is With Me' Special