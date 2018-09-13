Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN renews Libya mission but no date for elections

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The UN Security Council on Thursday extended its political mission in Libya for a year but did not endorse a December 10 date for elections that was agreed during a Paris meeting four months ago.

Four key leaders from Libya agreed in May to hold the landmark polls on December 10 as part of a French-led plan to stabilize the war-torn north African country despite ongoing violence and deep divisions.

The council unanimously adopted a British-drafted resolution that called for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held "as soon as possible, provided the necessary security, technical, legislative and political conditions are in place."

France had called for the December 10 election timetable to be maintained, but faced opposition from the United States along with other European Union countries, notably Italy.

US Deputy Ambassador Jonathan Cohen warned during a council meeting last week that "imposing false deadlines will backfire" and lead to worse divisions inside Libya.

Libya descended into chaos after the 2011 overthrow and killing of Moamer Kadhafi, with two rival governments scrambling for control of the oil-producing country.

A UN-brokered ceasefire announced on September 4 has failed to quell fighting which this week targeted Tripoli's airport.

More about Libya, Conflict, Un, France
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Stevie Nicks deserves Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nod as a soloist
David Archuleta talks Christmas CD, single, tour and David Cook Special
Turkey central bank surprises markets with big rate hike
Several nuclear power plants are in Florence's potential path
Booming electric car sales drive lithium rush in Portugal
Op-Ed: Immune cells key to schizophrenia? Stunning new find
Evacuations start as Typhoon Mangkhut bears down on Philippines
EU directive to use wood as fuel source will increase emissions
You can't opt out of the 'Presidential Alert' next Thursday
Dalai Lama says 'Europe belongs to Europeans'