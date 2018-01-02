Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN 'regrets' deaths in Iran, calls for respect for protesters' rights

Listen | Print
By AFP     8 hours ago in World

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed his "regret" at the rising death toll in anti-government protests in Iran, and called on the Islamic Republic to respect the rights of peaceful protesters.

Tehran said 21 people had died in clashes across the country as thousands of people took to the streets. Police have arrested hundreds of demonstrators.

"We regret the reported loss of life and hope further violence will be avoided. We expect that the rights to peaceful assembly and expression of the Iranian people will be respected," Guterres spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq said on behalf of the secretary-general.

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had blamed the country's "enemies" earlier Tuesday for almost six days of deadly unrest that have shaken the conservative country.

"The enemies have united and are using all their means, money, weapons, policies and security services to create problems for the Islamic regime," Khamenei said.

A fifth night of unrest Monday to Tuesday saw six protesters killed during an attack on a police station in Qahderijan in the central province of Isfahan, state TV said, bringing the death toll to 21.

More about Iran, Unrest, Un, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
15-year-old macOS bug lets anyone gain root access
North Korea allegedly hacking PCs to mine Monero cryptocurrency
Oil hits highest prices since mid-2015, then dips
Robots in route to Antarctica to study underside of ice shelves
Microsoft says society needs to talk about AI legislation
Ripple rises to become second largest cryptocurrency
Ethereum sets record high price to begin New Year
Six countries enter the UN Security Council
France vows crackdown after New Year's Eve attack on police
China's waste ban goes into effect — No more 'foreign garbage'