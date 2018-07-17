Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN moves to revive Cyprus talks

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

The UN Security Council on Tuesday urged all sides in Cyprus to consider resuming talks on a settlement, a year after negotiations on reuniting the Mediterranean island broke down in acrimony.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is sending a consultant, Jane Holl Lute, to Cyprus next week for consultations on whether there is a willingness to make a fresh effort after the year-long break.

Following a closed-door meeting on Cyprus, the council welcomed the appointment of Holl Lute, a former US deputy secretary for homeland security, and urged the parties to go back to the negotiating table.

The council called on the sides "to engage meaningfully with the UN consultations to seize the opportunity they represent to urgently build on the progress achieved towards a bizonal, bicommunal federal solution to the Cyprus issue," said Swedish Ambassador Olof Skoog, who holds the council presidency.

Talks on reunifying Cyprus broke down in July last year when Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders failed to agree on compromises concerning power-sharing and security arrangements for the island.

The UN-brokered negotiations in Switzerland had been billed as the best hope in decades to resolve the Cyprus issue, one of the world's longest frozen conflicts.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops invaded and occupied the northern third of the island in response to a Greek military junta-sponsored coup.

Thousands of Turkish troops remain stationed in the north and Nicosia remains the world's last divided capital.

More about Cyprus, Politics, Turkey, Un, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Greta Van Fleet back with rocking single 'When the Curtain Falls' Special
Review: Sam Kendricks wins Athletics World Cup, Team USA dominates win Special
Quadrillion tons of diamond hidden in the Earth's interior
Buried coastal Internet infrastructure at risk from rising seas
Oil trader Vitol embraces clean energy with wind power fund
Trump says he misspoke on Russia election meddling
New cryptocurrency exchange launches in Canada
Lab-grown meat startup raises funding to bring product to market
Ortega's forces besiege Nicaragua opposition stronghold
Review: Imagine Dragons back with spitfire 'Natural' song Special