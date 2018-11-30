UN helps hundreds of C. American caravan migrants return home

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN helps hundreds of C. American caravan migrants return home

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The United Nations said Friday it had helped hundreds of Central Americans who travelled with migrant caravans towards the United States to return to their home countries.

The International Organization for Migration said as of Wednesday, it had helped 453 migrants, including unaccompanied children, who had expressed the desire to return to their countries of origin.

In addition, "over 300 Central American migrants have expressed their interest in returning from Tijuana, and IOM is coordinating safe and dignified means of transport for them," the UN agency's spokesman Joel Millman told reporters in Geneva.

He said that a full 84 percent of those already returned to their countries were men, and that most had been returned to Honduras (57 percent) and El Salvador (38 percent), while five percent had been sent back to Guatemala.

"Twenty-five unaccompanied migrant children returned by plane," he said.

More than 300 Central American migrants have also expressed their interest in returning from Tijuana
More than 300 Central American migrants have also expressed their interest in returning from Tijuana
Guillermo Arias, AFP

More than 6,000 migrants who travelled to the northern Mexican city by caravan are camped out hoping to apply for asylum or sneak into the United States, fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries.

US President Donald Trump, who has called the caravan an "invasion" full of "hardened criminals" and "thugs," is seeking to overhaul asylum policy to keep applicants out pending approval.

Facing a hostile welcome and little hope, a growing number of migrants have decided to turn back.

Most of the migrants are fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries
Most of the migrants are fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries
Carlos ALONZO, AFP/File

IOM's return assistance from Mexico is being funded by the US State Department's Bureau for Population, Refugees and Migration, to the tune of $1.2 million.

Millman rejected that IOM faced any pressure from US authorities to press migrants to return home.

Facing a hostile welcome and little hope a growing number of migrants have decided to turn back
Facing a hostile welcome and little hope, a growing number of migrants have decided to turn back
GUILLERMO ARIAS, AFP

He stressed that migrants who expressed a desire to go back were counselled and screened by IOM to evaluate their options prior to making the final decision.

He said many of the migrants interviewed as part of the return process had said they first learned of the caravans through social media and had joined neighbours and friends "almost on impulse" on the trek north, without thinking too much about the challenges of the journey.

"I can assume that... there will be more" who will want to return home, Millman said.

"How many people have the means or the stomach to spend months in Tijuana?"

More about Mexico, cetram, US, Migrants, Un
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China AIDS group 'really regrets' role in gene-editing
Bitcoin manages to stay above $4,000 for last 24 hours
UN helps hundreds of C. American caravan migrants return home
Ukraine holds military drills after Russia sea confrontation
Five dead, 32 injured in Hong Kong coach crash
Damascus accuses Israel of first Syria strikes since air defence upgrade
Merkel set for late G20 arrival after 'serious' plane troubles
Advanced manufacturing trends for 2019
Microsoft is now worth the same as Apple
Op-Ed: Graphene grows up – Epigraphene major breakthrough