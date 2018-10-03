Email
article imageUN court ruling on US sanctions shows Tehran is 'right': Iran

Listen
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Tehran welcomed on Wednesday a ruling by the UN's top court ordering Washington to suspend sanctions on humanitarian goods, as a "clear sign" that "Iran is in the right".

The ruling by the International Court of Justice "once again shows that the US government... is day by day becoming more isolated," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The US "must...change into a responsible and normal country in the international community."

The ministry said the crippling sanctions reimposed by Washington after it abandoned the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Tehran were "illegal".

As a result of the court's finding, "world public opinion and all independent countries will, with peace of mind, strive... to keep and carry out the JCPOA," it added, using the official acronym for the agreement.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the court ruling "another failure for sanctions-addicted US government and victory for rule of law".

"Imperative for int'l community to collectively counter malign US unilateralism," he added in a tweet.

