Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN council hails C. Africa peace deal as important step

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

A deal agreed between the Central African Republic's government and armed groups is an important step toward lasting peace and restoring state authority across the country, the United Nations Security Council said Wednesday.

The accord was reached in Sudan earlier this month between the Bangui government and 14 armed groups controlling most of the territory in the strife-scarred country.

In a unanimous statement, the council welcomed the deal, urged all sides to implement it "in good faith and without delay" and called on neighboring countries, regional organizations and international partners to support it.

Council members consider "the signing of this peace agreement as an important step toward lasting peace and stability in the CAR and the full restoration of state authority throughout the country."

The agreement calls for a series of confidence-building measures, such as establishing joint patrols and the creation of a truth and justice commission within 90 days.

The pact is the eighth since 2012 in the mineral-rich country.

The Central African Republic (CAR) has been struggling to recover from the bloodletting that erupted when President Francois Bozize, a Christian, was overthrown in 2013 by mainly Muslim Seleka rebels.

Former colonial ruler France intervened militarily under a UN mandate, pushing the Seleka from power, and a 12,000-strong UN peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSCA, was established to help restore stability.

Despite elections in 2016, the country is still engulfed in regular clashes. The armed groups control about 80 percent of the CAR.

France has bristled at Russia's role in CAR, where it has sent military trainers for the armed forces and a national security advisor to support President Faustin Archange Touadera.

The conflict has left thousands dead and forced a quarter of the population of 4.5 million from their homes.

More about cafrica, Conflict, Politics, Peace, Un
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump blasts Venezuela over blocked US aid shipments
Chatting with Joe Martin Jr. of the FDNY rock group AfterBurn Special
IS defends last Syria redoubt, as family members flee
Brussels proposes adding Saudi Arabia to EU money laundering blacklist
Senate passes sweeping conservation package in bipartisan vote
NASA to make final attempt to contact Mars Opportunity Rover
Meghan Markle hounded like Diana? Hardly, British papers say
Yoshiki of X Japan talks future, musical inspirations, technology Special
'El Chapo' leaves a void in his Mexican hometown
Spain prosecutor accuses Catalan separatists of using 'human shields'