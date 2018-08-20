Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN chief will seek progress on N.Korea during leaders' gathering

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said he planned to discuss ways to encourage denuclearization of the Korean peninsula during next month's gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

Guterres welcomed the inter-Korean family reunions that began on Monday, the first held in three years which follows a diplomatic thaw on the peninsula.

The UN chief "hopes that such reunion events will become routine," said a statement from his spokesman, welcoming "efforts by both Koreas to continue their engagement and to take steps to build confidence and trust."

Guterres said he "looks forward to discussing how he can further support the parties in their diplomatic efforts to bring sustainable peace, security, and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula during the upcoming high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly."

President Donald Trump is set to attend the gathering of world leaders at UN headquarters in New York beginning September 26 as will South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

More about skorea, NKorea, Family, Reunion, Un
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Privacy issues need watching with online pot sales in Canada
Former Sick Puppies lead singer SHIM talks solo career, new album Special
Op-Ed: Florida politician gets bank account closed over pot donations
Eric Clapton to release new holiday CD, dedicates song to Avicii
Gilles Marini makes 'Days of Our Lives' daytime debut on NBC
Melting permafrost below Arctic lakes becoming very dangerous
Review: Lauren Davidson overcomes the melancholy in 'Pouring Rain' ballad Special
Female activist in Saudi Arabia faces death penalty
AI for Good competition launched
Report looks at not so environmentally-friendly impacts of EVs