Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN chief proposes cutting DRCongo force

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

UN chief Antonio Guterres has proposed shrinking the large peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After presidential elections in December that ended Joseph Kabila's rule and improved security, the 16,000-strong mission known as MONUSCO now can be reconfigured, UN officials have said.

Guterres suggested a reduction of about 2,000 people, in a report to the Security Council obtained by AFP Saturday.

The United Nations has been present in the DRC for about two decades. MONUSCO is one of its biggest, most expensive missions. Its annual budget is about $1.11 billion.

"I propose to reduce the current strength of MONUSCO uniformed personnel by 1,600 military personnel, 35 individual police officers and one formed police unit," the UN chief argued in his report.

"I also propose a 30 percent reduction in the number of military observers."

"However, should the Security Council deem it necessary to maintain MONUSCO at its current troops and police levels, it would be imperative that the commensurate resources be made available to enable the Mission to fulfill its mandated tasks," Guterres stressed.

Discussions on drawing down MONUSCO come as the United States, the number one financial contributor to UN peacekeeping, is seeking to reduce its share of the UN budget for peace operations.

US national security advisor John Bolton in December said the United States will seek to wind down long-running UN peacekeeping missions that do not bring long-term peace.

More about drcongo, Conflict, Un, Peacekeeping
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trudeau's office denies any hostility with female lawmaker
Landlords may throw wrench into Tesla's planned store closings
US tries to pressure Germany into provoking Russia in Crimea
Review: The Monkees honor musical legacy of Peter Tork at The Paramount Special
American Idol winner Nick Fradiani to perform at The Paramount
Numbers down for France's 'Yellow vest' protests
'The Bold and The Beautiful' actress welcomes baby boy
Bugatti La Voiture Noire — The most expensive new car ever
John Rhys-Davies talks 'Soldier of War' and 'Indiana Jones' films Special
Adam Lambert and Queen documentary to air this April on ABC