Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN chief deplores lack of multilateral solutions on 75th anniversary

Listen | Print
By AFP     56 mins ago in World

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday deplored the lack of multilateral solutions to global challenges as he opened a summit for the world body's 75th anniversary.

"No one wants a world government -- but we must work together to improve world governance," Guterres said at the UN General Assembly rostrum ahead of virtual speeches by world leaders.

"In an interconnected world, we need a networked multilateralism, in which the United Nations family, international financial institutions, regional organizations, trading blocs and others work together more closely and effectively," Guterres said.

"We also need an inclusive multilateralism, drawing on civil society, cities, businesses, local authorities and young people."

The summit comes in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has raised new questions about global cooperation.

Some 180 leaders have been invited to offer speeches by video of just up to three minutes.

On Tuesday, the annual General Assembly opens, with leaders set to deliver broader speeches but virtually.

New York will lack the usual commotion of the annual late September extravaganza of diplomacy, when leaders from around the world and their delegations flood the city.

Instead, each nation has been allowed to send a diplomat from their UN missions to sit in the General Assembly to watch the recorded speeches.

US President Donald Trump's administration is marking the 75th anniversary by announcing new sanctions on Iran that it says are authorized by the United Nations -- a stance contested by virtually every other country.

More about Un, Summit, guterres
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: New Jersey couple celebrates 25th anniversary with polka music Special
General Electric to stop making new coal-fired power plants
Op-Ed: Trump's nominee creates 'Constitutional Crisis' in Supreme Court
Op-Ed: FinCEN — Global big money laundering exposed by Buzzfeed
Essential Science: Can antimicrobial coatings kill coronavirus?
Afghan government air strikes kill 24 civilians
Emmys style: gowns, pajamas and... hazmat tuxedos
Daria Ustinova talks New York Breakers in the ISL and digital age Special
Belarus opposition leader meets EU to urge sanctions
Navalny says Novichok found 'in and on' his body