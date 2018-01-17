Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN chief defends Iran deal after Trump demands changes

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that any bid to address concerns about Iran should not jeopardize the hard-won nuclear deal after US President Donald Trump demanded changes to the accord.

The United States is concerned the deal, thrashed out over 12 years of talks, does nothing to punish Iran over its ballistic missile programme, interference in regional conflicts or human rights abuses at home.

In a statement, Guterres said "issues not directly related to the JCPOA should be addressed without prejudice to preserving the agreement and its accomplishments."

The 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is a "major achievement of nuclear non-proliferation and diplomacy, and has contributed to regional and international peace and security," he said.

Trump on Friday agreed to waive US nuclear-related sanctions but warned it was the "last chance" to fix the Iran deal, demanding that US lawmakers and European allies fix the "disastrous flaws" of the accord.

Iran has ruled out any change to the deal, which was signed with the US, Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia.

Concerns regarding the implementation of the nuclear deal should be addressed "through the mechanisms established by the agreement", Guterres said in the statement marking two years since the accord went into force.

He noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly confirmed that Iran is fulfilling its nuclear-related commitments under the deal.

More about Iran, Nuclear, US, Un, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
David Cook to embark on tour to promote new 'Chromance' EP
Poland jails Belarussians who stripped naked at Auschwitz
Dylan Matthew talks new single 'Forever & Always' Special
Republican senator slams Trump for Stalin-like attacks on media
Trump says Russia undermining N.Korea sanctions
Dow Jones breaks through 26,000 but ends lower January 16
Business Process Management is central to digital transformation
Penelope Lagos discusses children's book 'I Miss My Best Friend' Special
Barcelona Council abandons Microsoft for open-source software
Merkel and Kurz clash over migrant quota