Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN chief condemns escalating violence in Libya

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for an end to violence in Libya in accordance with a UN-brokered ceasefire agreement.

According to a health ministry toll at least 39 people have been killed and some 100 injured in five days of clashes among rival militias, which broke out Monday in suburbs south of Tripoli.

"The Secretary-General condemns the continued escalation of violence in and around Libya's capital and, in particular, the use by armed groups of indiscriminate shelling leading to the death and injury of civilians, including children," a statement from Guterres' office said.

"The Secretary-General calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities and abide by the ceasefire agreement brokered by the United Nations and the Reconciliation Committees."

In a joint statement Britain, France, Italy and the United States have said they "warn those who tamper with security in Tripoli or elsewhere in Libya that they will be held accountable for any such actions."

The Libyan capital has been at the center of a battle for influence between armed groups since the fall of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

More about Libya, Unrest, Un, Tripoli
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Actress Selena Tan opens up about 'Crazy Rich Asians,' technology Special
Air pollution in urban settings can put a dent in solar power
Bitcoin price well up over $7,000 again with Saturday gain
Ontario Tesla owners to be included in rebate program
Researchers 3D print of prototype for 'bionic eye'
Opportunity rover set to wake up as Mars dust storm wanes
Trump aid cuts embolden Israel but hurt peace prospects: analysts
Migrant crisis haunts EU three years after Merkel's fateful call
Op-Ed: China’s ‘Fight and win’ military doctrine vs media idiots
Fragile Argentina placing faith in IMF meeting