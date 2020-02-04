Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN chief calls for end to fighting between Turkey and Syria in Idlib

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Tuesday for an end to fighting between Turkey and Syria in Syria's opposition-held province of Idlib on Tuesday.

Guterres told reporters it was an "extremely worrying" escalation in the conflict that the Turkish army and the Syrian army were now "bombing each other" in the restive northwest region.

"My strong appeal is for a cessation of hostilities," he said.

"We don't believe there is a military solution for the conflict in Syria. We have said time and time again that the solution is political," Guterres added.

On Monday, the Turkish and Syrian armies engaged in their deadliest clashes since Ankara sent troops to Syria in 2016.

Regime shelling of Turkish positions in Idlib killed at least five Turkish soldiers and three civilians, Ankara said.

Retaliatory fire from Turkey killed at least 13 Syrian government troops, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The incident further tested the uneasy coordination between Russia and Turkey -- the two main foreign brokers in the Syrian conflict.

Russian-backed Syrian government forces and militia have retaken dozens of villages in the last rebel enclave in recent weeks, pushing displaced populations ever closer to the Turkish border.

On Tuesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would not allow Syrian forces to gain further ground.

More about Un, Syria, Turkey, Conflict, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Frenchman seeks pardon for father, guillotined in 1957
Q&A: Digital transformation of real estate is all about data Special
German court rejects call to remove anti-Semitic church carving
Innovation helped ancient Siberian hunters survive the Ice Age
Singapore announces first local coronavirus transmissions
HIV drugs touted as weapon in war on coronavirus
Review: Marcus Coloma and Genie Francis melt hearts on 'General Hospital' Special
US working with pharmaceutical firm on new type of coronavirus treatment
Coronavirus prank forces Jamaica-bound flight back to Canada
France's Macron urges Poland to respect European values