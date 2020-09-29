Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUN chief appeals for 'responsible' pandemic leadership

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in World

The secretary-general of the UN, Antonio Guterres, called Tuesday for "responsible leadership" in a message released to mark the stunning one million deaths globally from Covid-19.

"Our world has reached an agonizing milestone: the loss of one million lives from the COVID-19 pandemic," Guterres said in the statement.

"It's a mind-numbing figure. And still there is no end in sight to the spread of the virus, the loss of jobs, the disruption of education, the upheaval to our lives," he continued.

The world "can overcome this challenge," Guterres said.

"But we must learn from the mistakes. Responsible leadership matters. Science matters. Cooperation matters -- and misinformation kills," he warned.

As anger stays high in many countries over social distancing measures, he urged populations to hold the course.

"Keeping physical distance. Wearing a mask. Washing hands. A vaccine must be available and affordable to all," he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused at least 1,005,981 deaths worldwide since the outbreak began in China in December last year, according to a compilation of official figures by AFP at 1100 GMT.

More about ONU, diplomatie, sant, pandmie, pidmie
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ian Ziering discusses DC Universe series 'Swamp Thing' on The CW Special
A year after unprecedented Iraq protests, what has changed?
Cruise ship passengers have follow-up virus testing at Greek port
Q&A: Accelerating self-driving cars with advanced networks Special
Singapore Airlines drops 'flights to nowhere' after outcry
US launches airstrikes on Iraq from carrier in the Gulf
Macron promises Belarus mediation but Putin slams 'pressure'
Trump, Biden head into first debate with presidency on the line
Catching up with Edward Quinn: Acting projects and music Special
Heavy losses as Armenia-Azerbaijan defy calls for calm