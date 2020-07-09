Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUkraine says forest fires under control

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Ukrainian firefighters have brought under control forest fires that have killed five people and left dozens homeless, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

Large-scale blazes erupted on Monday in the eastern Lugansk region and engulfed a village not far from the front line of Ukraine's war with Moscow-backed separatists.

On Thursday, interior ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko told AFP the situation was "better" and that the fires had been localised but declined to give further details.

About 1,500 firefighters, rescue workers and National Guard are involved in an effort to put out smoldering forest floor spots.

The number of hospitalised people has increased to 34 from 20, including 15 children, the interior ministry said.

On Monday, the blaze engulfed Smolyanynove, a village just 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the frontline.

More than 100 homes have been destroyed entirely in Smolyanynove and another village, with dozens more damaged.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Wednesday the situation was improving during his visit to the disaster zone with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

An AFP correspondent in Smolyanynove saw animal corpses and scorched buildings with their window panes melted and gardens burned.

Some local residents believe the fire was started deliberately to hide illegal logging in the area.

Police said it was considering three possible causes including extreme weather conditions, careless handling of fire, and deliberate arson.

More about Ukraine, Fire, Environment
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Wally Kurth delivers acting masterclass in 'Days of Our Lives' Special
Ian Ousley talks about '13 Reasons Why' on Netflix, digital age Special
US hostile pressure strengthens Iran Venezuela relations
Secluded Arctic region rejects Putin in rare protest
US student accused of Rome policeman's murder 'beaten' in custody
Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers
Gardener uses Colombia lockdown to save botanical paradise
Elise Drake talks JAWBRKR, artwork, proud moments and digital age Special
Chatting with Max Irving: Water polo team player and attacker Special
Five million begin lockdown in Australian city