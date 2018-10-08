Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUkraine launches large-scale air exercises with NATO countries

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Ukraine on Monday began a series of large-scale air force exercises with the United States and other NATO countries, the defence ministry said.

The "Clear Sky 2018" war games, which will run until October 19, are being held in western Ukraine.

Some 700 troops are taking part, half of them from NATO member countries including the United States, Britain, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.

US aircraft including F-15C Eagle fighter planes and C-130J Super Hercules military transport planes and drones will train with about 30 Ukrainian aircraft, the ministry said.

Polish and Romanian aircraft will fly in to work with their Ukrainian counterparts in what will be "the first time" they work together "in the air to protect the airspace," Ukraine air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said.

The aim is "to enhance regional capabilities to secure air sovereignty and promote peace and security through cooperation," a US Air Force statement said.

In recent years, concerns have risen about Russia's intentions in Ukraine, particularly after Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Kiev and the West have accused Russia of backing rebels in Ukraine's war-torn east and sending troops across the border, claims Moscow has repeatedly denied.

The conflict has already killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014.

More about Ukraine, US, Nato, Conflict, Army
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Russian historians use Nazi photo to locate Stalin-era mass graves
Russian trust in Putin plunges to 39 percent
Explosion and fire at Canada's largest oil refinery: media
France Joli to play 'Disco Inferno' at Resorts World Casino
Review: Country star Julie Roberts releases empowering book about life Special
Mexican couple found with body parts are suspects in 10 murders
Essential Science: New cement paste gets stronger when it cracks
Review: W&W starts new rave movement with infectious 'Rave Culture' track Special
Cameroon faces long wait for presidential results
After tense Germany trip, Erdogan set for warm reception in Hungary