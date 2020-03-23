Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUkraine gets masks, virus tests from China

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A Ukrainian military plane carrying masks, tests and ventilators to fight the spread of the coronavirus has arrived in Kiev from China, the presidency announced Monday.

Ukraine has confirmed 73 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, according to official statistics.

The health ministry has previously warned of a shortage of ventilators in the ex-Soviet country's intensive care wards.

"We start the new week of our fight against coronavirus with good news," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Monday.

The presidency earlier on Monday said the plane was loaded with 20 tonnes of medical equipment, including two types of tests, 80,000 masks and 10,000 sets of protective coverings for doctors.

It added that ventilators and 500,000 protective masks for soldiers, police and others in direct contact with the population were also delivered.

More flights from China, South Korea and other countries are scheduled this week, Zelensky said, adding the supplies were already being distributed throughout the country.

Pictures of the IL-76 military cargo aircraft at a Kiev airport were also posted on Zelensky's official website.

Ukraine has closed its borders and last week shut metro stations, bars, restaurants and malls to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

More about Ukraine, China, Health, Virus
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: Coronavirus was not genetically engineered
Coronavirus: Rio's favelas prepare for the worst
Thai monks make virus masks from recycled plastic
Gioli & Assia talk 'Habibi,' inspirations, digital age of music Special
Windows of hope: Life in Europe under lockdown
Italy police recycle oxygen canisters from virus victims
Review: Sally Spectra — Is she lying about her terminal illness on B&B? Special
Pompeo says Iran supreme leader 'lies' over virus
Stevie Nicks shares updates with fans, inspired by Harry Styles
Review: Rosie O'Donnell, Erich Bergen raise $500,000 for the Actors Fund Special