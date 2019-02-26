Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUK judge orders extradition of businessman in French fraud probe

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A British judge on Tuesday ordered the extradition of a Franco-Algerian businessman wanted in France as part of a probe into alleged Libyan financing of former president Nicolas Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign.

"I order your extradition to France," judge Vanessa Baraitser told Alexandre Djouhri at Westminster Magistrates Court in London.

Djouhri, who was arrested at Heathrow Airport in January 2018 but has been out on bail, said he would appeal.

Ahead of the hearing, he told AFP he was the victim of "a judicial trap".

"They've set up a trap to arrest me here," he said.

French investigators are examining his alleged involvement in the 2009 sale of a villa in the French Alps for around 10 million euros ($11.3 million).

A Libyan investment fund managed by Bashir Saleh, the ex-chief of staff of Libya's deposed leader Moamer Kadhafi, bought the property at a "very inflated" price, and Djouhri is suspected of being its true owner.

Djouhri was released on bail on health grounds in February because of heart problems.

He underwent surgery last year, a source close to the case previously told AFP.

The businessman's bail conditions state that he must stay in his home between 2:00pm and 6:00am and report to a police station between 12:00pm and 4:00pm.

He must also remain within the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the neighbouring City of Westminster district.

More about Britain, France, Politics, Crime, Extradition
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Rigging claims fly as Nigeria election results come in
Evian and Volkswagen — Two sustainability success stories
1TB microSD cards are launched by Western Digital and Micron
Op-Ed: Microsoft workers protest ‘war profiteering’ major army contract
Robinson Crusoe island sets example for the world in conservation
Historical ‘Google Earth’ shows Britain’s altering geography
Syria force screens and treats 'caliphate' survivors
Dutch fishermen fear stormy Brexit seas ahead
India says many militants 'eliminated' in anti-Pakistan air strike
Glory and disgrace: The complex legacy of Singapore founder Raffles