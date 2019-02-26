A British judge on Tuesday ordered the extradition of a Franco-Algerian businessman wanted in France as part of a probe into alleged Libyan financing of former president Nicolas Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign.

"I order your extradition to France," judge Vanessa Baraitser told Alexandre Djouhri at Westminster Magistrates Court in London.

Djouhri, who was arrested at Heathrow Airport in January 2018 but has been out on bail, said he would appeal.

Ahead of the hearing, he told AFP he was the victim of "a judicial trap".

"They've set up a trap to arrest me here," he said.

French investigators are examining his alleged involvement in the 2009 sale of a villa in the French Alps for around 10 million euros ($11.3 million).

A Libyan investment fund managed by Bashir Saleh, the ex-chief of staff of Libya's deposed leader Moamer Kadhafi, bought the property at a "very inflated" price, and Djouhri is suspected of being its true owner.

Djouhri was released on bail on health grounds in February because of heart problems.

He underwent surgery last year, a source close to the case previously told AFP.

The businessman's bail conditions state that he must stay in his home between 2:00pm and 6:00am and report to a police station between 12:00pm and 4:00pm.

He must also remain within the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the neighbouring City of Westminster district.