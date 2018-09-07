Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUK embassy accuses Russia of 'disinformation' over Skripals case

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The British embassy in Moscow on Friday accused Russia of spreading "disinformation" after London charged two Russian citizens with the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK.

The UK this week identified the men as Russian intelligence officers and said President Vladimir Putin was "ultimately" responsible for the March attack.

Moscow said pointing the finger at the Kremlin was "unacceptable."

"Russia is distracting from the facts," the UK embassy said on Twitter, after ambassador Laurie Bristow held a briefing on the case for foreign diplomats in the country.

The embassy accused Russia of spreading "37 disinformation narratives since March."

On Wednesday Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova questioned the authenticity of CCTV photographs which the UK police released of the suspects, implying it was suspicious that the time on the photographs was identical.

Novichok the nerve agent used in the attack of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his d...
Novichok, the nerve agent used in the attack of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, and in the accidental fatal poisoning of 44-year-old mother of three, Dawn Sturgess near Salisbury in July.
John SAEKI, AFP

"Maria Zakharova asked why the times on two CCTV images were the same: these were images of the suspects arriving in the UK taken from two cameras covering separate lanes at international arrivals," the embassy tweeted.

The "operation (was) almost certainly approved at senior levels of (the) Russian state," it said.

But the embassy added that "UK concerns are with the Russian state, not the Russian people."

Britain has previously accused Russia of orchestrating the attack, but Moscow denies any involvement and insists it is ready to cooperate on an investigation.

More about Russia, United Kingdom, skripal, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Alice Cooper spectacular at Beacon Theatre in New York City Special
Canada loses over 51,000 jobs in biggest drop in almost a decade
Trump on defensive over damning publications
Tesla tumbles as new exits raise fresh concerns
Far-right seen surging as Swedish election outcome uncertain
Merkel, German intel chief clash on 'foreigner hunt' reports
Kosovo, Serbian leaders cancel meeting over 'differences'
Billy Joel to perform New Year's Eve concert at NYCB Live
Elon Musk muses about life over whiskey and weed
Barnier rejects key elements of UK post-Brexit plan