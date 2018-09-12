Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUK accuses Russia of 'lies' after Putin's Skripal poisoning denial

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Britain accused Russia on Wednesday of "obfuscation and lies" after President Vladimir Putin denied that the two men Britain suspects of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal with a nerve agent were military intelligence officers.

"We have repeatedly asked Russia to account for what happened in Salisbury in March, and they have replied with obfuscation and lies," Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman told reporters.

Britain last week issued European arrest warrants for Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov on suspicion of trying to kill Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the Novichok nerve agent in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.

Putin speaking at an economic forum with Japan's Shinzo Abe and China's Xi Jinping in Vla...
Putin, speaking at an economic forum with Japan's Shinzo Abe and China's Xi Jinping in Vladivostok, said of the Salisbury suspects: "We know who they are, we have found them."
Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV, AFP

The British government has said it believes the attack was sanctioned by the Kremlin -- a charge that has been strongly denied by the Russian government.

"These men are officers of the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU, who used a devastatingly toxic illegal chemical weapon on the streets of our country," May's spokesman said.

More about Britain, Russia, Poison, Diplomacy, Putin
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Trump's US loses role as Mideast peace mediator
Millions at risk as Philippines braces for strong Typhoon Mangkhut
EU parliament votes to stop Hungary's 'threat' to democracy
Bitcoin price may be consolidating above the $6,000 level
Cancer to kill 10 mn in 2018 despite better prevention
NOAA's GOES satellites: Eyes in the sky tracking hurricanes
Ryanair defiant as German pilots and crew walk out
US mulls ban on flavored e-cigarettes amid youth 'epidemic'
As hurricane bears down, Trump... makes it about Trump
Four questions on Basra and Iraq's political stakes