UAE pardons Briton sentenced to life for spying

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageUAE pardons Briton sentenced to life for spying

Listen | Print
By Shatha Yaish (AFP)     3 hours ago in World

The United Arab Emirates on Monday pardoned British academic Matthew Hedges just days after sentencing him to life in prison for spying in a case that stunned Britain and his family.

The UK thanked its Gulf ally and Hedges's wife expressed her joy after he was among more than 700 prisoners pardoned by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for next month's National Day.

"Mr. Hedges will be permitted to leave the UAE once formalities are completed," Jaber al-Lamki, a government media official, said in a statement.

The UAE showed footage at a news conference in the capital Abu Dhabi in which Hedges purportedly confessed to being an MI6 foreign intelligence agent.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt expressed gratitude to the oil-rich state, which London considers a strategic Middle East ally and supplies with British arms.

"Fantastic news about Matthew Hedges. Although we didn't agree with charges we are grateful to UAE govt for resolving issue speedily," Hunt said on Twitter.

Hedges's wife Daniela Tejada, who last saw him on the day he was sentenced, said in a statement: "The presidential pardon for Matt is the best news we could have received. Our six plus months of nightmare are finally over and to say we are elated is an understatement."

Asked by BBC radio about the UAE's repeated accusation that Hedges was a spy, Colombia-born Tejada said: "In my heart, I know that he isn't".

But she added: "If that's what it takes for him to be back, I welcome the news".

Hunt said on BBC radio of the spying charges: "We have never seen any evidence that they are true".

Hunt said he expected Hedges to be released "very soon indeed", adding that it was a "bittersweet moment" because of other Britons detained unjustly around the world.

- 'Classified information' -

Hedges, a 31-year-old researcher at Durham University, was detained in Dubai while researching the UAE's foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011.

He was sentenced to life in jail by a court in Abu Dhabi last week after he was convicted of spying for a foreign country.

Lamki said that Hedges was "a 100-percent secret service agent and was convicted of espionage."

He said Hedges confessed to gathering information about the UAE ruling family, military and its involvement in the Yemen war.

"He confirmed he collected sensitive and classified information about the UAE," he said, calling the evidence "irrefutable".

Hedges's role was "to gather classified information about the UAE military capabilities ... and sensitive information on UAE key government figures including members of the UAE ruling families," he said.

Hedges was arrested on May 5 at Dubai airport.

Lamki said a lawyer had been appointed to defend Hedges who was also allowed to speak to his family repeatedly during his detention.

The presidential pardon came in response to a letter by Hedges's family delivered by a British official, he said.

UAE state minister for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said the pardon allowed the two countries to refocus to developing their relations.

"It was always a UAE hope that this matter would be resolved through the common channels of our longstanding partnership. This was a straightforward matter that became unnecessarily complex despite the UAE's best efforts," he said in a statement.

More about UAE, Britain, Court, Espionage
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ukraine demands action after Russia seizes ships
Essential Science: We shouldn’t like coffee, but we do
UAE pardons Briton sentenced to life for spying
US shuts border post as migrants try to cross from Mexico: official
Op-Ed: Alberta government policies may have caused the oil price crisis
China scientist claims world's first gene-edited babies
Caroline Herschel — World’s first professional woman astronomer
Op-Ed: Harvard/Yale study — ‘Dim’ the sun to fight global warming
Blockchain can reduce supply chain risks
Anxiety at NASA as Mars InSight spacecraft nears Red Planet