Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo sons of former Panama president Martinelli arrested in US

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two sons of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli, who is accused of collecting bribes worth millions in the wide-ranging Odebrecht scandal, were arrested in the United States, officials said Wednesday.

"US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present Panamanian nationals Luis Martinelli-Linares and Ricardo Martinelli-Linares during a targeted enforcement operation in Coral Gables, Nov. 20," a statement issued to the media said.

"Both men lawfully entered the US; however, their visas were revoked in 2017, and they have been unlawfully present in the US since that time."

Martinelli governed Panama from 2009 to 2014, and was extradited from the US back to his home country in June to face charges of graft and spying on his political foes, as well as allegedly helping to embezzle $45 million from a government school lunch program.

Interpol Red Notices had been issued for both of his sons, requesting their arrests pending extradition.

Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, at the heart of a graft scandal which has ensnared officials across Latin America, agreed to pay Panama fines of $220 million and cooperate with authorities.

Andre Campos Rabello, Odebrecht's former chief in Panama, had told a court that both Martinelli sons took bribes amounting to $6 million between 2009 and 2010.

In return, they promised to facilitate the construction of infrastructure projects.

Odebrecht acknowledged having paid $59 million in bribes between 2010 and 2014 to win the award of public contracts in Panama.

More about Eeuu, justicia, corrupcin, construccin, odebrecht
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Canadians going to cannabis expo in Las Vegas detained at border
Americans and Canadians warned not to eat romaine lettuce
Alabama's Randy Owen inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame
Erdogan takes aim at Soros over jailed Turkish philanthropist
Silent plane with no moving parts makes 'historic' flight
Paradise regained? Experts call for European approach to US housing
Virtual reality resurrects ancient Rome bit by bit
Increasing lithium-ion battery power with nano-sponge
Haiti gripped by tension as president stays out of sight
Heavy rains unearth Iraqi mines in Kuwaiti desert