Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo police officers killed in Colombia car bombing

Listen | Print
By AFP     8 hours ago in World

Two Colombian police officers were killed Saturday when criminals bombed their car, then hurled grenades and strafed it with gunfire, local authorities said.

The officers were near the town of Caldono, in southwestern Colombia, when their vehicle was "attacked with an explosive," the police said in a statement.

Officers Jorge Andres Quintero, 31, and Jhoan Sebastian Rodriguez, 25, were on their way to pick up a man detained at a nearby police station.

The statement added that guerrillas formerly with the FARC rebel group are active in the area, but did not directly assign blame.

Cauca police commander Colonel Edgar Orlando Rodriguez said at a press conference said that after the bombing the car was hit by "rifles bursts and fragmentation grenades."

President Juan Manuel Santos condemned the "cowardly murder" of the officers on Twitter, and vowed that "those responsible will pay."

The 2016 peace deal between the Santos government and FARC led to the disarming of nearly 7,000 fighters. The ex-guerrillas became a political party using the same acronym.

However some 1,100 rebels refused to join the peace deal. The dissidents are primarily involved in drug trafficking and illegal mining, officials say.

Colombian authorities remain up against criminal organizations, drug cartels with paramilitary links, and the National Liberation Army (ELN), the country's last active guerilla group.

More about Colombia, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Sandi Morris wins gold at 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships Special
Arizona and California compete to attract self-driving car tests
Review: Carrie Underwood and Ludacris have released 'The Champion' video Special
Washington state bans Atlantic salmon farming in state waters
Solar-to-hydrogen conversion improved
Adam Lambert and Queen announce new show at Dublin's Marlay Park
Review: All The Blink Things revitalize Blink-182 at Mulcahy's in Wantagh Special
Tiny Canadian town goes up against the 'big boys' and wins
Review: Phil Smith brings Keith Urban and John Mayer tribute to Mulcahy's Special
Neraki honored as 'Best Greek Restaurant on Long Island' in 2018