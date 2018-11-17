Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo migrants dead, eight missing off Sardinia

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

The bodies of two migrants have been recovered off the coast of Italy's Sardinia, with eight others reportedly missing, emergency services said on Saturday.

A wooden boat with 13 Algerians on board lost power on Thursday. The migrants called for assistance, but before help came, 10 of them decided to try to swim to land, Italian media reported.

The Italian coastguard found three people aboard the drifting boat near the island of Toro, and later recovered two bodies.

They are still searching for the other eight migrants.

Italian government figures say that 1,167 Algerian migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year.

More about Italy, Migrants, Algeria
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bitcoin almost recovers to near $5,600 but then drops back again
Wreck of Argentine submarine found year after going missing: navy
Wiggins's Armstrong comments 'publicity seeking': Geraint Thomas
Canadian researchers have discovered a new kind of organism
Singapore to test facial recognition on lampposts
Devotees throng Indian flashpoint temple, but no women
Review: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ rambles onward Special
Canada's oil industry declares national emergency as prices drop
'Yellow vest' protests against Macron snarl traffic across France
SpaceX advances plan to build a global wireless Internet network