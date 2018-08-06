Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo Koreas agree on list of family reunion participants

Listen | Print
By AFP     21 mins ago in World

The two Koreas have finalised a list of families separated by the Korean War whose members will be briefly reunited this month after decades of separation, Seoul said Monday.

The two nations agreed in June to resume the reunions of families torn apart by the 1950-53 war, after a landmark meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in in April.

A total of 93 people from the South will travel to the North's Mount Kumgang resort to meet their relatives, while 88 citizens of the North will meet their southern kin in a separate reunion at the resort, Seoul's unification ministry said.

The reunions will be held from August 20-26, with those in their 80s accounting for more than half of the participants, according to the ministry. It will be the first such reunion for three years.

Millions of people were separated from family members during the conflict that sealed the division of the two Koreas, which technically remain at war.

Most died without the chance to see or hear from their relatives on the other side of the border, across which all civilian communication is banned.

Officials from both countries last month exchanged a preliminary list of those hoping to see their family members, before carrying out checks to see whether relatives across the border were still alive.

There are only about 57,000 people still alive who are registered with the South Korean Red Cross to meet their separated relatives. Many of those yearning for a reunion die before succeeding.

For the lucky few chosen to take part, the experience is often hugely emotional. They have just three days to make up for decades apart, followed by another separation -- in all likelihood a permanent one.

The reunion programme began in earnest after a historic inter-Korean summit in 2000 and the reunions were initially held annually, but strained cross-border relations have made them rare.

However a rapprochement on the Korean peninsula was triggered earlier this year when Kim decided to send athletes, cheerleaders and his sister as an envoy to the Winter Olympics in the South in February.

Diplomatic efforts have gathered pace since then, leading to a summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore in June.

More about skorea, NKorea, Family, Reunion, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
1,200 tourists being evacuated from Indonesia quake islands: disaster agency
Five killed, dozens shot in Chicago 'violent night'
Saudi expels Canadian envoy, recalls its own over 'interference'
A decade on, Olympics changed China, but not how many hoped
New Canadian radio telescope opens new doors in astrophysics
Trump blames California wildfires on state's environmental laws
Essential Science: How our Sun went through the 'terrible twos'
Bruce Caldwell shares details about pole vault, track and field Special
Review: Daphne Willis shows us how to 'Hustle' on new single Special
Morocco's ancient city of Volubilis rises again