Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo killed in Ivory Coast vote violence

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

At least two people were killed in ethnic clashes in Ivory Coast following President Alassane Ouattara's controversial announcement he would run for a third term, a hospital source and local residents said Sunday.

Young opposition supporters on Saturday took to the streets to voice loud and violent protest in several major cities, especially the southern cocoa growing hub of Divo, after Ouattara accepted his party's nomination for the October poll.

"One person evacuated to the regional hospital succumbed to their injuries and died this morning," said a hospital source in Divo, adding that "several were badly wounded with machetes".

Several local people also said they had seen the body of a teenager killed in a fire in a local bar.

Ouattara was officially anointed as candidate by his ruling RHDP despite having already served two terms -- the maximum permitted under the constitution -- since 2010.

He had planned to hand the reins to prime minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, but his presumed successor died of a heart attack in July.

Six people had already died in violence following Ouattara's August 6 announcement that he would run again, while 100 were hurt.

The president and his supporters say a 2016 constitutional tweak has reset the clock on the two-term limit.

"Going back on my decision was not easy" but "there is nothing preventing me from standing," Ouattara said Saturday.

- 'Armed with machetes and clubs' -

Saturday's violence in Divo saw a bus station, bars and shops set on fire and looted, MP Famoussa Coulibay told AFP, while barricades were set up and tyres burned in former president Laurent Gbagbo's hometown of Gagnoa.

Election authorities on Friday rejected an appeal by Gbagbo as well as former rebel leader Guillaume Soro to be allowed to run in October.

In Divo, there were clashes between the local Dida tribe and Dioula people from northern Ivory Coast who back Ouattara.

"It was very violent. The young men were armed with machetes and clubs. A lot of people were hurt and I saw a young man being beaten. He lost consciousness and had to be taken away," said one witness who asked not to be named.

Coulibay said that by the time he toured the city Sunday, "calm had been restored. There were a lot of police".

He said 21 people had been wounded including eight seriously.

More about icoast, Politics, Vote, Unrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France
It's not the economy, stupid: stock markets soar to record highs
Turkey's bid to become maritime powerhouse unsettles Mediterranean
Review: William Lipton and friends steal the show at the 2020 Nurses Ball Special
Trump considering a pardon for Edward Snowden
UAE deal puts Israel's economic reach on Iran's doorstep
TikTok says to sue over Trump crackdown
Review: Antonio Sabato Jr. melts hearts with bold book 'The Untold Story' Special
Algeria chafes against EU trade deal as deadline looms
Canada conservatives electing new leader to take on Trudeau