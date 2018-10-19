Email
article imageTwo killed by explosion at Russian fireworks factory

By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Two people died and several more were injured on Friday in an explosion at a fireworks factory outside Russia's second largest city of Saint Petersburg, regional authorities said.

"The explosion took place at the Avangard factory in Gatchina," a town 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Saint Petersburg, the regional authorities' health committee said.

"Two people died and several people were injured according to preliminary information."

Conflicting sources put the number of injured as between three and six people, including a 13-year-old girl who was hospitalised after breathing in fumes from the fire that broke out after the explosion.

The regional Investigative Committee launched a criminal probe into breaches of safety rules at the factory.

