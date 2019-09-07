Email
Two Israelis wounded in West Bank stabbing

By AFP     2 hours ago

An Israeli man and his teenaged son were wounded in a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the army and medics said.

"An assailant stabbed two Israeli civilians after they had entered Azzun in order to receive medical treatment," the army said, referring to a village east of Qalqilya in the north of the territory.

"Security forces are operating to apprehend the assailant" in a suspected "terror attack", the army said.

Ambulance service Magen David Adom reported late Saturday morning that its medics had treated a 60-year-old man and his 17-year-old son after they were stabbed near Azzun.

According to Israeli media reports, the two had been visiting a dentist in Azzun and were leaving when a Palestinian youth approached and asked them if they were Jews, before stabbing them.

The reports said the dentist gave them first aid.

The father was lightly wounded in his hand, and the son, stabbed in the back, was in a stable condition, according to medics.

Palestinians sporadically attack Israelis in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since the Six-Day War of 1967, mostly in stabbings and car rammings.

There have been concerns about a possible increase in violence in the run-up to Israel's September 17 general election.

