Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo hurt as Greek warship collides with freighter

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two crew members of a Greek minesweeper were slightly hurt Tuesday after it collided with a Portuguese container ship off Piraeus, the port next to Athens, the navy said.

There were 27 sailors on board the naval vessel, who were rescued by coastguard patrol boats.

The two injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

The minesweeper suffered serious damage to the stern and was towed back to the naval base on the nearby island of Salamina, the merchant navy ministry said.

Piraeus port authorities opened an inquiry into the incident and confined to port the container ship Maerck Launceston, which flies a Portuguese flag.

More about Greece, Army, Maritime, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Massive Nitro data breach impacts Microsoft, Google, and Apple Special
Trump and Biden wage unexpected duel in Georgia
Southern California wildfire explodes: 100,000 to evacuate
Q&A: Air purifier can remove coronavirus from the air Special
Review: Cali Condors swimming team win first day of ISL Match 4 Special
Kyle Lowder talks 'The Amityville Harvest,' quarantine, and fans Special
Armed villagers guard strategic gateway to Nagorno-Karabakh
Trump boosted by Supreme Court confirmation days from US election
Rewiliding is the solution to rebalancing the climate
Review: Sean Kanan catches up with Ronn Moss in 'Ronn's Garage' talk show Special