Two dead in Paris attack, including knifeman: security sources

By AFP     49 mins ago in World

One person was killed and four injured Saturday night in central Paris by a man armed with a knife, who was shot dead by police, security sources said.

The attack took place near the city's main opera house in an area full of bars, restaurants and theatres which were brimming on a weekend night.

The man attacked five people with a knife, one of whom died, police said. Two were in serious condition and all the victims are in hospital.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb hailed in a tweet the "sang-froid and reaction of the police who neutralised the attacker."

Police said the attacker's motives were still unknown.

A string of jihadist attacks have claimed the lives of over 245 people around France in the past three years.

