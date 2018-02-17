Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo dead in France factory explosion

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Two maintenance workers were killed when an explosion followed by a fire ripped through a vegetable oil refinery in the French coastal city of Dieppe on Saturday.

The cause of the blast in one of the oil tanks is not yet known, according to the local prefecture and the company that runs the plant, but a police investigation has been launched.

A team of 40 firefighters, police and rescuers were at the site of the Saipol factory, where the explosion unleashed huge flames and a large column of smoke.

Two bodies were found at the scene and about 11 people were lightly injured, mostly suffering shock, Dieppe local official Jehan-Eric Vinclair said.

Avril, the company that owns the factory, is France's leading manufacturer of vegetable oils which are used in food products and for biofuels and other industrial products.

More about France, Factory, Blast
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Jordin Sparks helps make Lay's Smiles Experience a major success Special
Daniel Neeson launches eco-friendly clothing line Pine Outfitters
Kenya uses blockchain to tackle land fraud
Commerce Department gives Trump ammunition for trade war
After Florida shooting, students spurred to act against guns
Review: Ben Danaher haunting on new single 'Jesus Can See You' Special
Fears of Syrian war expanding might trigger peace deal
Ethiopia says emergency rule to last six months
Ripple rises as it now will be listed on Coinbase
Litecoin leading the way in cryptocurrency recovery