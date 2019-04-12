Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo Cuban doctors in Kenya kidnapped by suspected jihadists

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Suspected Somali Al-Shabaab jihadis kidnapped two Cuban doctors in northeastern Kenya on Friday and killed their police escort officer, officials said.

The operation happened as the two doctors -- a general practitioner and a surgeon -- were on the way to work in the town of Mandera, close to the border with Somalia.

"Today at around 9:00 am, suspected Al-Shabaab militants abducted the two Cuban doctors stationed at the Mandera County Referral Hospital," the county's governor, Ali Roba said in a statement.

Kenyan police spokesman Charles Owino said the assailants used two Toyota Probox cars to block the vehicle that the doctors were travelling in.

One of the two police officers escorting them "was shot by the attackers and died on the spot. The attackers succeeded to abduct the two doctors and crossed the border with them," said Owino.

The driver of the doctors' vehicle was arrested "and is currently being interrogated," he said.

"Our security officers are pursuing the attackers."

A senior police officer, who asked not to be named, told AFP: "From the modus operandi and the fact that they went towards the Somalia border, we have reasons to believe that the kidnappers are Al-Shabaab."

The two doctors, whose names have not been released, are part of a group of about 100 Cubans who came to Kenya last year to help boost health services.

Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants have been waging an insurgency against Somalia's foreign-backed government for over a decade.

Last November, an armed gang seized Silvia Romano, 23, an Italian charity worker, in the southeastern town of Chakama. Her whereabouts are unknown.

Police at the time warned against any speculation that the Shabaab may have been involved in her abduction.

The Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, have been fighting since 2007 to topple Somalia's fragile government, which is supported by a 20,000-strong African Union force, Amisom.

The Shabaab fled fixed positions they once held in Mogadishu in 2011, and have since lost many of their strongholds.

But they retain control of large rural swathes of the country, and continue to wage a guerrilla war against the authorities, striking at the heart of Somalia's government.

The group has carried out a number of attacks in Kenya in reprisal for the country's participation in Amisom.

Kidnappings in Kenya are relatively rare but can have a devastating impact on tourism, a major income-earner.

More about Kenya, Cuba, Somalia, Attack, Doctors
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: US seeks a political deal in Libya with a large role for Haftar
Brandon Beemer talks 2019 Emmy nod and 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime Special
Review: Melissa Etheridge belts out hit after hit at New York's Town Hall Special
Assange held in London jail ahead of long legal fight
Suicide blast rips through Pakistani fruit market, killing 20
Cynthia Watros checks in to 'General Hospital' as new Nina Reeves
Brexit chaos leaves Scotland on independence tightrope
Trump's controversial transgender troop ban takes effect
Autonomous cars are not happening anytime soon: Ford
Tesla claims Panasonic battery supply a constraint on production