Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo Australian evacuees from Japan ship have coronavirus

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two Australians evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said Friday, raising questions about Japan's policy of allowing evacuees to return home after testing negative.

"We have two people who are positive for the COVID-19 virus. Those two people have mild illness," said Dianne Stephens, acting chief health officer for the Northern Territories.

Hundreds of people have been allowed to leave the ship after testing negative for the disease and many have returned to their home countries to face further quarantine.

Some 164 Australians aboard the Diamond Princess were cleared for transfer from the ship to quarantine in Australia's remote north earlier this week.

But hundreds of Japanese passengers were cleared and warned only to "stay at home unless absolutely necessary," and to "never use public" transport and use a mask if they do venture out.

A total of six Australian evacuees have now been retested and the two -- described as "an older person" and "a younger person" -- tested positive.

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy said the public should not be concerned.

"I just want to reassure the community that whilst this is another two cases in Australia, it's a first for some time now. These were expected and we're well-placed to manage them," he said.

Fifteen previous cases of coronavirus had been linked to the outbreak of the disease in China.

Murphy also expressed confidence that Japan and South Korea -- where the number of infections nearly doubled Thursday to 104 -- would be able to contain the disease.

"Both Japan and South Korea have well-developed health systems. And I would certainly be confident that they will be onto identifying those cases and tracing contacts," he said.

"But it is obviously a concern that any country where there is significant further transmission."

More about China, Virus, Health, Australia
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Carnival in violence-wracked Haiti: good business or bad taste?
Review: Ronn Moss is Emmy-worthy in 'The Bay' on Amazon Prime Special
Georgia, Western allies blame Russia for 2019 cyberattacks
In Yemen Saudi Arabia now faces pushback from eastern tribe
Rare Ethiopian crown, hidden for 21 years in the Netherlands, returns home
Scott Turner Schofield talks about 'Studio City' on Amazon Prime Special
Ransomware hits U.S. gas pipeline operator Special
China changes method of counting virus infected... again
Trump signs new California water rule while bashing Democrats
S.Sudan citizens 'deliberately starved' by warring parties: UN