Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwo aid workers killed in eastern DR Congo: UN

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two Congolese aid workers were killed and a third abducted by an unidentified armed group in the troubled North Kivu province of Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Nations said Monday.

"We lost two fellow aid workers killed in the line of duty by unidentified armed people," the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

The three men were employed by the Congolese NGO Hydraulique Sans Frontieres (HYFRO), which specialises in water purification projects, when attacked on Saturday near the village of Mushikiri.

OCHA said it "strongly condemns this latest attack" and called for "the immediate and unconditional release of the person held hostage".

Aid workers "should never be targeted. This attack represents a serious violation of international humanitarian law and emergency standards," it said.

According to OCHA, security conditions are very worrying in North Kivu and represent a "major obstacle" to the work of humanitarians.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq said the situation in North Kivu was "worrying" adding that it represented a "major obstacle of the delivery of humanitarian assistance to thousands of people in need."

Kidnappings, including of foreign and Congolese personnel of humanitarian organisations, are frequent in the territories of Masisi, Lubero, Rutshuru and Walikale in the province of North Kivu.

Eastern DR Congo is torn apart by more than 20 years of armed conflict, fueled by ethnic and land disputes, competition for control of the region's mineral resources, and rivalry between regional powers.

More about drcongo, NGO, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Anti-gay 'vote Putin' video goes viral in Russia
Review: Phillip Phillips puts on fantastic live show at Irving Plaza Special
Essential Science: Cleaning chemicals linked to lung cancer
U.S. oil exports step up a notch as domestic production soars
Province unveils plans to double offshore oil production by 2030
Macron's migrant law faces rough ride in parliament
Microsoft demonstrates Cortana commitment with new integrations
Security flaws in Microsoft software have doubled since 2013
Review: Cody Canyon superb on new 'Fight Song' version by Rachel Platten Special
Lenovo patent uses blockchain to authenticate physical documents