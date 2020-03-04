Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, Facebook

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in Internet

Twitter said Wednesday it is testing a way for users to "think aloud" with tweets that vanish after a day instead of having posts linger.

The ability to send ephemeral tweets called "Fleets" is being tried out in Brazil, according to the San Francisco-based social media platform.

If more widely implemented, Twitter would match the disappearing posts first made popular by Snapchat and later adopted by Facebook and other platforms.

"We are experimenting with a new way for you to 'think aloud' on Twitter, with no likes, retweets or public comments," the company said in a message posted from its @TwitterBrasil account.

"The name of this is Fleets. Want to know the best? They disappear after 24 hours."

Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour said the new format could encourage people to share thoughts they might not have expressed in a permanent tweet.

"This is a substantial change to Twitter, so we're excited to learn by testing it (starting with the rollout today in Brazil) and seeing how our customers use it," Beykpour tweeted.

More about US, IT, Lifestyle, Twitter, Brazil
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Twitter tests vanishing tweets to keep up with Snapchat, Facebook
EU unveils climate law, but Greta is unimpressed
Canada urges Iran to give access to downed airliner's black boxes
The Monkees to release live album 'The Mike & Micky Show Live'
Ryan Murphy participates in Goldfish Swim School fundraiser
Turkey demands EU help in Syria, denies using migrants as blackmail
Patrick Boyd opens up about 'Dennis' the play, and digital age Special
Debbie Gibson scores Top 10 dance hit with 'Girls Night Out'
Citing COVID-19, Bank of Canada cuts rate by half-a-point
How New York state is becoming the place for tech startups