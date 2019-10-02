Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTwitter outages reported from Japan to USA

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Several features on Twitter were down Wednesday, the platform said, with users from Japan to the USA reporting they were unable to log in, use the mobile app or see direct messages.

"We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck," the social media giant said in a statement, without giving a reason for the disruption.

"You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon."

Monitoring site outage.report said it had received more than 3,200 complaints from across six continents as of Wednesday, with users in the US, UK and India among those particularly badly hit.

Almost half of those reporting outages said the mobile app was not working, with around a quarter saying the whole website was down.

The site's TweetDeck dashboard function allows users to monitor multiple accounts simultaneously and is particularly popular with journalists.

Some users posted alongside the hashtag #twitterdown, although the site's trending section was working only intermittently.

The multi-billion-dollar platform's popularity has soared in recent years.

Its 160-character limit has been a feature of Donald Trump's disruptive presidency, with the US leader taking to the platform to take swipes at political rivals, announce impromptu summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un or trade tariffs on China that have sent markets worldwide into a tailspin.

But it has also come in for criticism, with its CEO Jack Dorsey admitting to US lawmakers last year that Twitter had been "unprepared and ill-equipped" for the vast campaigns of manipulation that affected social media.

In August hackers briefly took over Dorsey's account and posted a series of racist and offensive tweets.

Twitter on Tuesday also reported a minor outage in displaying user analytics.

More about Twitter, Computers, Internet, Outage
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Sam Kendricks wins pole vault at 2019 World Championships in Doha Special
Five bodies found, one still missing after Taiwan bridge collapse
Singapore's 'fake news' law takes effect as critics sound alarm
Technology to make environmentally friendly batteries developed
Greece struggles to cope as migrant arrivals soar
'It's up to Turkey', say Lesbos locals of migration surge
Vjosa Osmani, the woman taking on Kosovo's 'nasty' politics to be PM
Hidden for 21 years, Ethiopian crown set to return home
Hong Kong protesters embrace 'V for Vendetta' Guy Fawkes masks
Chinese merchant ships main source of plastic waste in the ocean