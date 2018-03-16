Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkish fire on Syria's Afrin kills 18 civilians: monitor

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Turkish artillery fire on the Kurdish-majority enclave of Afrin in northern Syria killed at least 18 civilians on Friday, a monitor said.

"Since midnight (2200 GMT Thursday), 18 civilians, including five children, were killed by Turkish artillery fire on the city of Afrin," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"There is fighting on the northern edge of the city," the Britain-based monitoring organisation said.

On January 20, Turkey and Syrian Arab rebel proxies launched an air and ground offensive on the Afrin region, which is controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Ankara has consistently denied targeting civilian infrastructure but the Observatory said at least 245 civilians, including 41 children, have been killed in less than two months.

Turkish-led forces have nearly fully encircled the city of Afrin, with only one road left open for civilians to flee to areas controlled by the Syrian regime or the YPG.

The Observatory said on Thursday that more than 30,000 civilians had fled Afrin in 24 hours.

More about Syria, Conflict, Turkey, Kurds, afrin
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US special counsel subpoenas Trump Organization: report
French island hospital groans under African baby influx
My Lai massacre survivor recalls Vietnam War's darkest chapter
Interview: Mobile technology to make banking easier Special
With Rohingya gone, Myanmar's ethnic Rakhine seek Muslim-free 'buffer zone'
Op-Ed: Will the 'Jersey Shore' reboot translate to high ratings for MTV?
Review: Long Island singer sings Kesha's 'Praying,' will blow you away Special
Vermont house sale recorded using blockchain technology
China and Canada partners in autonomous EV research
Global biodiversity 'crisis' to be assessed at major summit