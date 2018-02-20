Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkish families seek sanctuary in Greece: coastguard

Listen | Print
By AFP     12 hours ago in World

Seventeen Turkish nationals, including six children, have requested asylum in Greece after crossing over from Turkey, the Greek coastguard said Tuesday.

The group -- seven men, four women and six children -- on Monday reached the small island group of Oinousses, opposite the ports of Cesme and Izmir.

"They were picked up by a coastguard vessel and taken to the island of Chios for registration," a coastguard spokeswoman said.

Chios news portal politischios said the asylum seekers were civil servants and judicial staff. The authorities declined to give more details.

Greece's asylum service says more than 1,800 Turkish citizens requested sanctuary in 2017, a tenfold increase over the previous year.

This places Greece in second place behind Germany as an EU destination of choice for Turks believed to be fleeing the crackdown that followed a failed coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.

Turkey has arrested over 55,000 people in a mass crackdown after the putsch which Ankara has blamed on the outlawed group of US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen denies the charges.

Among those who have fled to Greece since 2016 are eight Turkish officers whom Ankara accuses of involvement in the attempted coup.

To Turkey's outrage, Greece's Supreme Court has blocked the officers' extradition, saying they would not have a fair trial in their home country.

More about Greece, Turkey, Politics, Coup, Refugee
More news from
Latest News
Top News
N. Korea cyber threat 'more aggressive than China': US firm
Russia blamed as key clinic in Syria enclave bombed out of service
Germany seeks to fine scientists over monkey experiments
Visa and banks cause problems for Coinbase customers
No homegrown rocket programs — Aerospace talent leaving Canada
'Null character' bug lets attackers bypass Windows 10 antimalware
Online tracker lets you know how many Tesla Model 3s being made
Private funeral held for Denmark's Prince Henrik
Accenture's new AI testing tools can accelerate training by 80%
Sarah Clarke becomes first female 'Black Rod' in UK parliament