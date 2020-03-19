Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkish Cypriots postpone election over coronavirus

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Lawmakers in breakaway northern Cyprus voted Thursday to postpone a Turkish Cypriot leadership election scheduled for April 26 by six months because of the coronavirus.

The election will now be held on October 11, and dovish incumbent Mustafa Akinci will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until then.

Akinci is both president of the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is recognised only by Ankara, and leader of the island's minority community in on-off UN-backed reunification talks with Greek Cypriot leader and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkish troops occupied its northern third in response to an Athens-inspired coup in Nicosia seeking to unite the island with Greece.

Turkish Cypriot authorities closed all points of entry to non-residents from Thursday in the latest in a raft of preventive measures against the coronavirus.

The Turkish Cypriot north has so far recorded 20 cases of COVID-19, while the Republic of Cyprus has confirmed 49, making an island-wide total of 69.

More about Health, Virus, Cyprus
More news from
Latest News
Top News
World at war on virus as China offers ray of hope
Data is at risk despite investments in data protection
Exclusive: Remy Garrison premieres new single 'D.O.N.E.' Special
In Colombia, fleet of cartel narco-subs poses challenge for navy
Coronavirus update: Round up of positive news stories
Op-Ed: Houthis take northern Yemen province and now move south
Youth warned against 'fever dream' of coronavirus invincibility
Companies hit pause button as coronavirus infects economy
SpaceX plans first manned flight to space station in May
Spirited response: Irish gin distillery turns hand to sanitiser