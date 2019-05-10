Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkey urges end to regime attacks on Idlib

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in World

Turkey on Friday called for an end to regime attacks on Idlib, accusing Damascus of seeking to extend its control of the province's south in violation of previously agreed boundaries.

Syrian regime forces together with their Russian allies have increased air strikes and shelling in the jihadist-controlled northwestern province since last April.

"We expect Russia to take effective and decisive measures to ensure regime forces end their attacks on the south of Idlib and the (forces) immediately withdraw to the borders agreed as part of Astana Process," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"The regime is trying to widen its area of control in Idlib's south in violation of the Astana agreement," Akar added, quoted by state news agency Anadolu.

He said the attacks were also a "risk" to Turkey's 12 military observation posts around the region.

Akar made his comments during a visit to the Turkish border with Syria, joined by top military commanders.

While Moscow backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Ankara has called for his ouster and supports Syrian rebels in the civil war which began with anti-government protests in 2011.

Despite being on opposing sides of the war, Turkey has been working closely with regime backers Russia and Iran to find a political solution to the Syrian civil war.

Their talks have been known as the Astana process which was launched in early 2017 in the Kazakh capital now called Nur-Sultan.

A separate deal agreed by Moscow and Ankara last year aimed to set up a buffer zone around Idlib, and avoid a massive Syrian regime assault on the province.

More about Syria, Conflict, Turkey, Russia
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Rihanna teams up with LVMH to launch luxury fashion brand
Backstreet Boys' Howie D to release breakthrough family album
Review: Billy Joel celebrates 70th birthday at Madison Square Garden show Special
En garde! France embraces the lightsaber — as sport
Review: ‘Tolkien’ is the tale of where it all truly started Special
Secret chamber uncovered 2,000 years on at Nero palace
Dramatic detail emerges on French commando raid in Burkina
Sri Lanka slaps controls on mosques after jihad attacks
US sends assault ship, missiles to Mideast amid Iran 'threat'
Increased flood risk may force communities in UK to relocate