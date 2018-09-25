Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkey sends reinforcements to Syria's Idlib

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Turkish troop reinforcements entered Syria's rebel bastion of Idlib on Tuesday, an AFP correspondent reported, a week after a deal between Ankara and Moscow averted a government offensive.

Around 35 military vehicles travelled south down the main highway near the town of Saraqib after midnight.

The convoy was accompanied by pro-Ankara rebels of the National Liberation Front (NLF), who control part of the enclave on the Turkish border.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the forces deployed to several Turkish positions around the northwestern province.

Since last year, Turkish troops have manned 12 monitoring positions in the rebel zone under a de-escalation agreement between Turkey, Russia and fellow regime ally Iran.

Last week, Ankara and Moscow announced a new agreement for a demilitarised zone along the horse-shoe shaped front line between the rebels and government troops.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist alliance led by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, controls more than half of the rebel zone, while NLF fighters hold sway over most of the rest.

The agreement gives Turkey the responsibility to ensure that all fighters in the planned demilitarised zone hand over their heavy weapons by October 10 and that the more radical among them withdraw by October 15.

The agreement also provides for Turkish and Russian troops patrol the buffer zone.

Last week, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey would have to send reinforcements to provide the numbers needed to conduct the patrols.

The Syrian civil war has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions since it erupted with the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

More about Syria, Conflict, idlib, Turkey
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned world's best
Veterinary medicine making great strides with 3D printing
New Zealand PM brings baby to UN assembly
Review: Heart's Ann Wilson releases powerful album of 'Immortal' songs Special
Hollywood dives deep into 1980s Israeli spy 'resort' in Sudan
Harriet Stubbs talks new classical album, technology, Patti Smith Special
Q&A: How will AI reshape society? Special
EU announces legal entity to maintain business with Iran
Solar power proves to be tougher than conventional power plants
War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi haven