Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkey politician faces 17 years for 'insulting' tweets

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

Hundreds gathered at Istanbul's main court on Friday to support an opposition politician who faces 17 years in prison for a series of tweets criticising the government.

Canan Kaftancioglu, who heads the secular Republican People's Party (CHP)'s Istanbul branch, is accused of "insulting" President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish state in tweets posted between 2012 and 2017.

The supporters gathered outside the court chanted "Down with fascism" and held signs reading "We are thirsty for justice".

Kaftancioglu's tweets include an insult directed at Erdogan, and criticism of the death of a 14-year-old boy, who was hit by a tear gas grenade during the mass "Gezi Park" protests of 2013.

She is also accused of "terrorist propaganda" for quoting a member of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which has been fighting a bloody insurgency against the state since 1983.

Her supporters say another tweet, in which she appeared to deny the Armenian genocide, was fake and had been created to smear her.

"This trial, as everyone knows, is a political trial," said a lawyer for the CHP outside the court.

"We are once again before the court for a case that is unjust, outside of the law and without any foundation."

Kaftancioglu was a key figure in the campaign to elect Ekrem Imamoglu, the new CHP mayor of Istanbul -- whose landslide victory this week marked the first significant defeat for Erdogan since he took power in 2003.

There was little progress in the trial itself on Friday, with the case quickly adjourned until July 18.

More about Turkey, Internet, Politics, Rights
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US Congress approves $4.6 bn in emergency border funding
NATO demands Russia destroy all its 9k729 cruise missiles
Huge crowd flocks to Istanbul mayor inauguration
With a smile, Trump tells Putin 'don't meddle in the election'
The additive at the center of the banned Canadian pork dispute
Papua New Guinea deploys army to help volcano emergency
Honduras to mark coup anniversary with anti-government protest
Wife voices concern for Australian missing in N. Korea
Review: The Marshall Tucker Band takes fans on a journey at The Paramount Special
New safety flaw discovered in Boeing's grounded Max 737