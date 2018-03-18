Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkey-led forces enter Syria's Afrin city: monitor

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Turkish forces and their rebel allies have entered Syria's Kurdish-majority city of Afrin and taken control of several districts, a war monitor said on Sunday.

"Fighting is ongoing inside the city, where Turkish forces and allied rebels have seized some neighbourhoods," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

Pro-Ankara Syrian rebels said they "broke into the city from the eastern and western sides" to seize the neighbourhoods of Ashrafieh and Jamiliyyeh.

Civilians hiding in basements inside the city could hear fighting outside and people shouting "God is greatest", one resident told AFP.

Turkish-led forces have advanced rapidly into the Kurdish enclave around Afrin city near the Turkish border since launching an assault on it almost two months ago.

They are fighting the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia, which Ankara considers a "terrorist" offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

But the Kurdish militia has also formed the backbone of an American-backed alliance that has expelled the Islamic State jihadist group from large parts of Syria.

The Observatory says more than 280 civilians have been killed in the offensive since January 20, but Ankara denies the reports and says it takes the "utmost care" to avoid civilian casualties.

More than 200,000 civilians have fled Afrin city in the past three days, the Observatory says.

More about Syria, Conflict, afrin, Turkey
More news from
Latest News
Top News
USA win sledge hockey gold as Paralympics set to end
Review: Scotty McCreery will melt your heart with 'Seasons Change' album Special
Graphene will charge your phone in under 10 seconds
Op-Ed: Microsoft using another means to impose browser Edge on users
Bitcoin price struggles to recover then again dips below $8,000
Review: ‘Animal Farm’ ditches clever Orwellian satire for broad comedy Special
Iraqi enthusiasts search for relics of royal past
Dead Sea's revival with Red Sea canal edges closer to reality
Mapfre leads Volvo fleet into inhospitable waters
Crushed hopes greet Aung San Suu Kyi in Australia