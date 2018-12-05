Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTurkey issues warrant for exiled opposition journalist

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Turkey issued an arrest warrant Wednesday against exiled opposition journalist Can Dundar, accusing him of involvement in anti-government protests in 2013, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Dundar, former editor of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, fled to Germany after being convicted in 2016 over an article alleging that Turkey had supplied weapons to Islamists groups in Syria.

This new warrant is linked to an investigation into Turkish financier and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been imprisoned for more than a year.

Investigators suspect him of having financed the anti-government protests in 2013 and of being linked to the 2016 failed coup bid, which he has repeatedly denied.

Rights groups have condemned the fact that he has still not been formally charged with anything.

Dandar is accused of having acted as an agent trying to increase tensions and having tried to reinforce the resistance of members of a "terrorist" organisation to the security forces.

Responding to news of the warrant, Dundar tweeted that he was proud to be associated with the protests.

Controversy over the Kavala case has intensified after 14 Turkish academics and activists were detained last month over links to the imprisoned philanthropist, although most were subsequently released.

The arrests were greeted with strong protests by the United States, European Union and the Turkish opposition.

During a visit to Berlin in September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan handed Germany a list of dozens of people Ankara wants extradited, including Dundar.

More about Turkey, Politics, Court, Germany
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Turkey seeks arrest of Saudi crown prince aides over Khashoggi
Russian tech giant Yandex unveils first smartphone
Review: Adam Lambert spectacular at Cher tribute at Kennedy Center Honors Special
Has quantum artificial life been created?
Over 100 new exoplanets discovered
The pathogenic skin bacterium 'no one' is talking about
NATO warns Kosovo over 'army' plan
Soyuz crew successfully docks at ISS — Met by jubilant astronauts
Highest-paid YouTuber of 2018 is seven-year-old boy
US-Venezuelan tourist killed in Costa Rica: police