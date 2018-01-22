Turkey on Monday intensified its offensive against Kurdish militia targets in Syria as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed there would be no stepping back in a campaign that has stoked concern among Ankara's allies and neighbours.

The Turkish military on Saturday launched operation "Olive Branch", its second major incursion into Syrian territory during the seven-year civil war.

The operation, where Turkish war planes and artillery are backing a major ground incursion launched with Ankara-backed Syrian rebels and Turkish tanks, aims to oust the People's Protection Units (YPG) militia from its enclave of Afrin.

Turkey considers the YPG to be a terror group and the Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which has waged a bloody three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.

"We are determined. Afrin will be sorted out. We will take no step back," Erdogan said in a televised speech in Ankara, adding that Russia had given its backing.

Map of northwestern Syria showing invasion by Turkish forces, reported attacks and zones controlled by various factions Simon MALFATTO, AFP

But the operation is hugely sensitive as Washington relied on the YPG to oust Islamic State (IS) jihadists from their Syrian strongholds and the Kurdish militia now holds much of Syria's north.

France has called for a UN Security Council meeting Monday to discuss concerns over flashpoint areas in Syria including the Turkish offensive.

- 'A short operation' -

Turkish television quoted military sources as saying the ground forces had already taken 11 villages in their advance into Syria. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that, since Saturday, 170 targets had been destroyed.

"The cleaning up is taking place step-by-step," headlined the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper.

Meanwhile, Turkish artillery were firing shells on YPG targets inside Syria and ground troops opened a new front by moving on Afrin from the town of Azaz to the east, state media said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a total of 21 civilians -- including six children -- had been killed in the operation.

The Turkish offensive risks further increasing tensions with Turkey's NATO ally the United States -- which has supported the YPG in the fight against Islamic State jihadists -- and also needs at least the tacit support of Russia to succeed BULENT KILIC, AFP

But Ankara has denied inflicting civilian casualties, with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accusing the YPG of sending out "nonsense propaganda and baseless lies".

In a sign of the risks to Turkey, 11 rockets fired from Syria hit the Turkish border town of Reyhanli on Sunday, killing one Syrian refugee and wounding 46 people, 16 of them Syrian, the local governor said.

Yildirim said that the Turkish army had suffered no losses.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, an umbrella group dominated by the YPG, said in a statement that the operation amounted to "clear support" for IS.

The operation is Turkey's second major incursion into Syria during the seven-year civil war after the August 2016-March 2017 Euphrates Shield campaign in an area to the east of Afrin, against both the YPG and IS.

Erdogan has warned that those protesting against the operation will have to pay a "heavy price". The authorities Monday detained 24 people on suspicion of disseminating "terror propaganda" against the operation on social media.

- 'Russian backing' -

But as well as a complex military task, Turkey has to wage a sensitive diplomatic campaign to avoid alienating allies and provoking foes.

Western capitals are particularly concerned that the campaign against the YPG will take the focus away from eliminating IS after a string of successes in recent months.

In its first reaction, the US State Department urged Turkey "to exercise restraint" and ensure the operation remained "limited in scope".

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Turkey had been "candid" and had provided Washington with advance warning of its operation.

But Erdogan expressed impatience with demands to set a clear timetable for the length of the operation, saying it would be over "when the target is achieved".

"How long have you been in Afghanistan? Is that over in Iraq?" he said, referring to the current US military presence in those countries which began with 2001 and 2003 invasions. "There is no maths in such a war.

Meanwhile Russia and Iran -- who have a military presence in Syria and are working with Turkey on a peace process -- have also expressed concern.

The Russian foreign ministry has voiced concern and urged Turkey to show restraint, while the defence ministry said its troops were withdrawing from the Afrin area to ensure their security and prevent any "provocation".

Erdogan insisted Turkey had discussed the operation in advance with Russia, and Moscow was in "agreement".

A crucial factor will be if the operation affects a Syrian peace conference to be held in the Russian resort of Sochi in late January.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Kurdish representatives would be invited, without specifying who, and accused the US of encouraging separatism among Syrian Kurds.