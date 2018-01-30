Turkey on Tuesday detained 11 top members of the country's main medical association, including its chief, in a nationwide sweep after they criticised Ankara's offensive against Kurdish militia in Syria.

The arrests came after the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), which represents 80 percent of the country's physicians, issued a statement last week saying that conflicts lead to "irreparable problems" and that "war is a man-made public health problem".

The statement ended with the words: "No to war, peace right now".

Prosecutors swiftly launched a probe, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday denounced the "so-called Turkish Medical Association" as "terrorist-lovers".

Erdogan again hit out at the group on Sunday, saying: "They are not intellectuals, they are a gang of unthinking slaves... They are the servants of imperialism."

Among those held was TTB director Rasit Tukel.

The health ministry on Monday said it had filed a lawsuit seeking the removal of the 11 executive council members because they were "acting against the law".

On Tuesday, police in Ankara clashed with a group of around 50 supporters outside the TTB's offices, an AFP photographer said, as police conducted a search of the building.

- Entire executive behind bars -

Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies launched a brutal offensive against Kurdish militia in the enclave of Afrin in northern Syria on January 20.

Ankara, which considers the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia in Syria a "terror" group, has vowed to carry on and possibly expand the operation despite international concern.

Turkey sees the YPG as the Syrian offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

The interior ministry on Monday said 311 people including journalists and activists had been detained over accusations they were spreading "terror propaganda".

The World Medical Association expressed its "grave concern" over the detentions and "strongly denounced these attacks" on freedom of expression.

"We call on the Turkish authorities to immediately release the physician leaders and to end the campaign of intimidation," its president Dr Yoshitake Yokokura said.

Meanwhile the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner Nils Muiznieks called the arrests "unacceptable" in a tweet on Monday.

- 'Threats of violence' -

A TTB official told AFP its detained members would be brought to Ankara from cities including Izmir in the west and Diyarbakir in the southeast.

The TTB is the nation's leading medical association with more than 83,000 members.

Turkish medics have played a key role in treating war victims in Syria, often making dangerous cross-border trips into a nation ravaged by seven years of war.

Rights group Amnesty International criticised the arrests, and said the TTB's head office had received a "large number of threats of violence by email and telephone" leading up to the detentions.

Amnesty's Turkey researcher Andrew Gardner said the TTB became a target for making a "completely legitimate reasonable" statement.

"This is completely irrational targeting of people for expressing their peaceful views, there is nothing that can justify these sorts of detentions," he told AFP.

- 'Traitors' -

Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin last week warned the Turkish public and media to be wary of "lying, fake, distortive and provocative news, images and gossip".

But the TTB was not the only group to criticise the assault.

Over 170 former ministers, actors and writers signed a letter last week, calling for an end to the Syrian war.

The letter was sent to all of Turkey's MPs including those from Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Erdogan, however, called the signatories "traitors".